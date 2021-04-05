Njiru demolition leaves 5,000 residents homeless

Njiru demolition

A bulldozer flattens a house in the ongoing demolition exercise in Nairobi's Njiru area on April 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Collins Omulo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The demolished structures comprised mostly multi-storey buildings.
  • The affected individuals said they were not given any eviction notice.

More than 5,000 residents of Nairobi's Njiru area have been left counting losses with ongoing demolitions in the area by the government to pave way for development projects.

