Nairobi Water workers protest against new bill to privatise water services

Employees of the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NWSC) have protested against a new bill before the Nairobi City County Assembly that seeks to transform NWSC into a company under the control of the county executive.

The 3,000 workers, who demonstrated in the Central Business District (CBD) before handing over their petition to the speaker of the Nairobi County Assembly, condemned the new bill that seeks to privatise the provision of water services.

According to Wycliffe Onditi, the secretary-general of the Kenya Union of Water and Sewerage Employees (Kuwase), the bill is retrogressive as it seeks to create problems for Nairobi's water supply.

"The bill is not explicit about the fate of workers in this country. We do not want to go back to the county where there are so many problems that were solved by making NWSC semi-autonomous. The main reason for being semi-autonomous is to ensure that we provide reliable services by managing our resources," said Mr Onditi.

The bill, known as the Water and Sewerage Services Bill, 2023, was tabled on Tuesday by nominated Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Joyce Muthoni. Ms Muthoni is also the Deputy Minority Chief Whip in the County Assembly.

If the bill is passed, the NWSC will be under the full control of the City Hall, instead of the current semi-autonomous form. As a semi-autonomous body, it manages its resources and is free from any political interference.

It proposes the creation of the Nairobi City County Water and Sewerage Services Corporation, which will consist of a board comprising the chairperson and eight other members appointed by the governor.

It also proposes the establishment of the Nairobi City County Water Services Development Fund to be managed by the corporation's board of directors. The fund will be used for specific interventions in the provision of water and sewerage services.

The new company will also be under the control of the County Executive Committee member.

"Within three months after the end of each financial year, the Corporation shall prepare and submit to the County Executive Committee member, through the Director, annual and other periodic reports on the performance of its mandates and functions, and the County Executive Committee member shall submit the report to the County Executive Committee for consideration within three months," reads the Water and Sewerage Services Bill, 2023.

The governor-appointed board will also be responsible for recruiting the chief executive officer, who will work on a performance-based contract and serve for a four-year renewable period based on performance.

The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company can supply 526,000 cubic metres of water per day against a target of 850,000 cubic metres. Demand for water is increasing every year.