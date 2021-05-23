Nairobi’s costly land rates move closer to reality

Acting Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu at a past event.  

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The price of an acre of land in Nairobi’s Upper Hill business district ballooned to Sh552 million from Sh120 million in 2010 and Sh50 million in 2002, property dealers say.
  • Currently, Nairobi has about 170,000 rateable properties, with rates being one of the top five own source revenue earners for the county government.

City Hall has announced a schedule for public input into the new property valuation roll, bringing the costly land rates closer to reality.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Girl who scored 325 marks rescued from marriage

  2. Jubilee loss in Rurii hands Kimemia rivals fresh hope

  3. Nairobi’s costly land rates move closer to reality

  4. Man stabs boy to death in fight over remote control

  5. Fire destroys Lamu's Havanna Gardens Hotel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.