Nairobi MCAs accuse KRA of clamping their VIP-tagged vehicles

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Nairobi MCAs are headed for another clash, this time over the impounding of their cars.

The ward representatives say the agency arbitrarily impounds or imposes parking fees and charges on their vehicles and those of staff members irrespective of whether the vehicles display a valid sticker.

The dispute comes just days after some MCAs put pressure on KRA to help City Hall improve its own-source revenues or hand back the function.

They said the taxman had failed to boost the city county’s revenues since taking over as the principal revenue collector for the county government.

Raising the issue, assembly Speaker Benson Mutura said he had received complaints from MCAs and staff regarding alleged harassment by KRA officials over parking of vehicles in the city.

Vehicles belonging to MCAs and staff, he said, were being impounded or slapped with fees and charges even when they displayed valid stickers.

Free parking

MCAs and county assembly staff enjoy free parking in county-managed parking lots provided vehicles display valid VIP stickers issued by the assembly.

But since KRA started collecting revenue for the county, Mr Mutura said, vehicles with valid stickers have been impounded.

KRA was appointed the principal agent in charge of revenue collection for Nairobi County in March last year.

Mr Mutura, a former Makadara MP, urged MCAs and staff who might have been penalised and have not reported the matter to do so.

Accordingly, he said, KRA and the assembly had agreed that the practice should stop and members and staff will continue to free parking as long as each vehicle displays a valid VIP sticker.

Mr Mutura also said that any reported penalty imposed on any vehicle would be waived by KRA.

“Consequently, the office of the clerk has established a desk where any complaint on this matter can be recorded. Officers Daniel Kanyoro and Ramadhani Juma - serjeant-at-arms - shall be responsible for the desk and shall receive all your complaints for further direction,” he said.