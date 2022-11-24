Nairobi man arrested for allegedly burning his wife to death

Police officers in Nairobi County are holding a man who allegedly burnt his wife to death.

Ms Grace Muhanyi died while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for burns allegedly inflicted by her husband Mr Ronald Wanjala in an incident that happened on November 12, 2022.

The matter was reported at Huruma Police Station under OB number 54/22/11/2022 by Ms Lena Kemunto, a police constable had gone to visit the deceased but was informed that she died on November 17, 2022.

“On 12/11/2022, the deceased was taken to KNH by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) ambulance after the rider was reached out by a village elder over the incident. The elder also told the police on the same incident,” a police report seen by this reporter read in part.

On Monday, November 14, 2022, the investigating officer of the case moved to court and filed a miscellaneous application in court seeking custodial orders to detain the suspect for five days before he is arraigned in court.

This is after police officers concluded that the condition of the victim was not that serious at the time.

On Friday, November 18, 2022, the court ordered that the suspect is held for 14 more days pending conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

The court made the ruling after it emerged that Ms Muhanyi was still undergoing some procedures at the National Theatre.

The case will be mentioned in court on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Following her death, the body of the deceased was moved to the Kenyatta National Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

Homicide cases have been in an upward trajectory in the country in the recent past as lovers turn against each other.