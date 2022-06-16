Nairobi CBD knife attack leaves two policemen on patrol critically injured

A police officer is in critical condition after he was attacked by an assailant in Central Business District (CBD) while on patrol.

The policeman, who was in the company of other officers was injured as he tried to save his colleague who was also injured.

According a police statement, five officers were on patrol near Afya Centre and on reaching OLA petrol station, a lone assailant who was armed with unknown weapon attacked two officers leaving one with a cut on his left hand while the other officer who suffered cuts in the neck.

“The assailant fled immediately after attack,” police said.

The two officers were rushed to a nearby pharmacy for first aid before being transferred to Nairobi West Hospital for treatment.

Police added that the two did not lose their firearms during the attack.

In March, a man suspected of assaulting a police officer in Nairobi’s Uhuru Highway was arrested after a viral video emerged on social media showing the motorist allegedly attacking a traffic police officer who was attending to a scene of an accident.

The suspect identified as Martin Waitima was arraigned in court and accused of assaulting a police officer contrary to section 103(a) of the National police Service Act 2011 according to court documents.

The National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement that the suspect was apprehended with the help of the members of the public and other police officers who were driving past the scene of the incident.

“NPS wishes to condemn this ugly incident which displayed open disrespect to an officer of the law who was actively engaged on his official duties,” NPS said.

“Section 103 of the National Police Service Act No. 11A of 2011 provides for a harsh punishment against an act of aggression towards a police officer on official duty. This includes a fine of 1 million shillings and imprisonment to a period of ten years,’ they added.