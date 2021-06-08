Months after Manu Chandaria robbery, armed thugs strike Muthaiga again

The robbery along Tchui Road, Muthaiga occurred on Saturday night around 8:30pm. 

By  Mary Wambui

Starehe police officers are investigating a home invasion that occurred at the residence of Mr Harish Patel, the managing director of Kenya Horticultural Export Limited, in Muthaiga estate.

