Mbagathi Way becomes Raila Odinga Way

The renaming of the road, which was done on Thursday, comes close to a month after Nairobi County Assembly passed a Motion endorsing the name change.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has renamed Mbagathi Road to Raila Odinga Way, in honour of the former Prime Minister.

