Autopsy rules out suicide in man’s death in police cell

Mark Lumbasi Natala

Mark Lumbasi Natala, 20, who died at KBC Police Station in Machakos on March 10, 2021. A post-mortem has revealed that he was tortured to death.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

Mark Lumbasi Natala, 20, was tortured before he was killed inside a police station cell in Machakos County, a post-mortem report has confirmed.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Act on Auditor-General’s report, pyrethrum pensioners ask State

  2. Kericho Governor nominates DG after death of Kikwai

  3. Shock as children find mother killed in Isiolo

  4. Nakuru flagged as terror, radicalisation hotspot

  5. Matatu driver killed in Kirinyaga road crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.