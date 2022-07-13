Man in court for torturing his six-months old twins in Nairobi's Raila slums

A 24-year-old man who allegedly tortured and seriously injured his six months old twins has been charged with causing them grievous harm.

Fredrick Okello is accused of inflicting injuries on the infants – a boy and a girl – after allegedly torturing them on July 6 at his house in Raila slums, Kibera in Nairobi.

Prosecution counsel Nancy Kerubo opposed cash bail terms for the accused and informed the court, that the infants are still admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital and one of them is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On the material day, the mother of the infants had left them with their father and went to visit their neighbour. On returning, she found the baby boy writhing in pain.

She attempted to inquire what had happened, the accused allegedly assaulted her and locked the house preventing her from taking the infants to hospital.

She escaped the next day and took them to a nearby hospital where one of the children was found to have a fractured leg. Both minors were referred to KNH where they are undergoing treatment.