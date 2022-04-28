Man, 25, arrested in Utawala on suspicion of terrorism

Police in Nairobi are holding a man after he threatened to bomb a supermarket if he is not given Sh18 million by a local bank.

The 25-year-old suspect walked into the office of the manager at KCB Utawala branch on April 26 and demanded for the money.

He told the branch’s service manager Carolyne Mwimbi that he wants to apply for a loan. He gave an envelope to the manager that he claimed had the loan application forms but Ms Mwimbi found an exercise book.

A police report indicated that Ms Mwimbi opened the book and saw the words 'Terror Attack' written on the first page.

In other pages, the man demanded Sh18 million be deposited near street house at Benedicta area. Failure to which, the message warned, seven bombs would be detonated at Magunas supermarket, which is about one and half kilometers from the bank.

Further, the message cautioned the bank not to report to any security agency or media. But the bank manager informed the police officers who were guarding the bank.

Following the incident, the supermarket was evacuated and a bomb search was carried out, according to the police.

The suspect was handed over to officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) for further investigation.