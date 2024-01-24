Long queues at City Hall despite new service centre

Service delivery

Nairobi Revenue System

Her problem started with the county's revenue system- the Nairobi Revenue System (NRS), which failed to reflect her payment details to the devolved unit accounts.



The system shows that she has not paid rates for her two houses for the last two months, totalling Sh90,000, including penalties.



“I came here the first day and they took me through the process but the system failed midway, and I was asked to return the following day. It is now my third day here following up on this issue,” Margaret said.



Despite queuing for hours on the third day, Margaret has been told to go and wait for a word from the county, but her fear is the penalty that keeps piling up because of the error in the system.



She has been carrying her four bank slips for the past month, which clearly shows that she has been depositing her dues.



Naomi Faith Nyambura is another customer who has been queuing for hours, forcing her to close her shop for the second day, just to confirm with the administration how much she should pay the county for her shop.



“I only want to know how much I am supposed to pay, but that has kept me waiting here since 9am,” Nyambura said.



She tried to access the service by phone, but the system was inaccessible, so she had to come in person.



Her frustration was echoed by her colleague, who said she was sent back last week when the system failed and asked to come back the next day, only to face the same scenario.



The County admitted that there was a problem with the system, which they promised to improve as they continue to learn from some of the challenges that are emerging.