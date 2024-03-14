Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai tables motion for smart transport system

Member of the Nairobi County Assembly for Kileleshwa ward, Robert Alai, has moved a motion to compel the devolved unit to permanently solve traffic congestion in the city.

The motion seeks to have the Nairobi City County government develop an integrated Transport Management System equipped with Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), an underground light rail, buses and motorbikes.

According to the motion tabled before the assembly, the new system will improve mobility in Nairobi and its access from the neighbouring counties of Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado, and Nakuru.

The proposed system features numerous transport modules including an underground metro, light rail, buses, motorbikes, cable cars, bicycles, pedestrian walkways and air transport solutions.

Its implementation will require the incorporation of smart technologies and infrastructure that prioritise the human element.

Mr Alai, in a press statement, said the realisation of the smart transport system will go a long way in resolving Nairobi's transport challenges.

Nairobi's transport system

“The successful realisation of this project requires collaboration between the county government, national government, private sector partners, and international stakeholders,” Alai said.

“It represents a bold step forward in addressing the current challenges faced by Nairobi's transport system and sets a new standard for urban development and innovation,” he added.

The motion seeks to have the integrated network linked to other towns and cities in the future with the possibility of installing an Underground Metro and Light Rail Transit (LRT) for connectivity to key urban and residential areas.

“This expansion would not only improve regional connectivity but also stimulate economic growth and development across the wider region,” Mr Alai said.

The motion by the ward representative comes after President William Ruto’s Cabinet approved the establishment of the Nairobi Intelligent Transport System (ITS) to tackle frequent traffic jams in the city.

Improving traffic flow

The technology intends to replace the use of traffic police at various junctions and instead rely on technology for emergency response, traffic management, and payment of fines for traffic offences.

Leading cities in the world such as Moscow, Perth and Mexico City have traffic control centers equipped with cutting-edge technology for traffic management.

Intelligent transport systems not only observe traffic in real-time but can also forecast the traffic situation thus improving traffic flow.

It takes a few minutes in these cities to move from one place to another due to the use of these technologies.

A previous report by the Nairobi Metropolitan Transport Authority (Namata) estimated that traffic congestion in Nairobi costs the government Sh100 billion per year through wasted hours and fuel consumption.