KDF to hand over Uhuru, Central parks to Sakaja administration

The Nairobi County government will soon be in charge of Uhuru Park and Central Park recreation centres following the completion of renovations.

This was announced by Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Duale after a visit to the two parks.

On Monday evening, the CS along with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja made an impromptu visit to the area ahead of the handover ceremony which is expected to take place next month ahead of the second edition of Nairobi Festival Week which will be held at the two parks.

The CS said the Kenya Defence Forces is currently putting the finishing touches on the parks before handing them back to the county.

“Except for a few final touches, the facility is ready for handover to the County Government of Nairobi and ready for the citizens to enjoy its modern amenities,” Mr Duale said, adding that his ministry has not been left out when it comes to service delivery to the people.

Mr Duale was accompanied by Defence PS Patrick Mariru, VCDF Lt Gen Jonah Mwangi, Brig Titus Sokobe, the Chief of Infrastructure at Defence headquarters and other defence officials.

The two parks were closed to the public in February 2021 during the time of the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

Under KDF, the renovation has been going on for two years and a few months, and since the start of the renovation work, the parks were opened for the first time in December 2022 during the inauguration of the Nairobi Festival.

The Governor had earlier promised that the parks would be opened to the public in October, but not for free as the parks are being brought up to modern standards.

Some of the structures installed in the two parks include open-air libraries, modern shade structures and skating rinks in Central Park.