How city residents can take part in Nairobi gubernatorial debate

The Nairobi County gubernatorial debate, which take places on July 11, is open to members of the public to participate, the steering secretariat has announced. The debate will be held at the Catholic University for Eastern Africa from 5pm to 10pm. Currently, the aspirants gunning for Nairobi's top seat include Senator Johnson Sakaja, Polycarp Igathe, Ann Kagure, Dennis Kodhe, Esther Waruga, Harman Singh Grewal, Kenneth Nyamwamu and Nancy Wambui.

City residents and voters who wish to participate have until Saturday July 9 to submit their questions.

“The public is advised that the deadline for sending all questions is Saturday, July 9th, 2022 at midnight to allow for collation and compilation,” a statement by the secretariat said.

“We commit that the questions will be forwarded to the moderators who will select and endeavour to have as many questions as possible answered by the Nairobi Gubernatorial candidates during the debates.”

The questions can be shared with the secretariat in various formats. Questions on video can be sent to via WhatsApp to 0796 560 560, with Kenyans advised to keep it under 30 seconds. Texts can be sent to the same number or via short code 22843. Additionally, questions can also be submitted by logging on to the 2022 Presidential Debates website or via the email – [email protected].

They can also drop their questions on the Google doc that is administered by the debates' organisers.

The secretariat previously said the gubernatorial debate will proceed in two tiers: The first will feature gubernatorial candidates whose popularity ratings, based on three recent opinion polls, stand below 5 percent. The second will involve candidates who have polled above 5 percent in the same opinion surveys. The first debate will run from 6pm and end at 7:30pm while the second debate will go on air at 8pm and end at 9:30pm.

The gubernatorial debate will be followed by the Deputy Presidential debate on July 19 and the presidential debate on July 26 – both at the same venue.