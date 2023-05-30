Highrise residents can now access clean water after MP's intervention

Residents of Highrise Ward in Lang'ata Constituency were elated on Tuesday following the inauguration of a water project that will provide them with clean water.

The project, which was funded by the Proudly Kenyan group in collaboration with the National Assembly Lady Spouses Association of Kenya (NALSA), is expected to benefit close to 3,000 residents.

Speaking at the launch of the project, which is estimated to have cost Sh10 million, the area's MP Phelix Odiwuor (Jalas) said it was one of the projects his leadership was supporting to end the water crisis in his constituency.

He said after winning the last election, his wife Amina Chao Khode, who is said to be interested in community development, took over the project, which was initiated by Beryl Zoraima, wife of former MP Nixon Korir, with plans to complete it in seven months.

At the launch, the MP urged residents to protect the project as it was for their benefit and that of the people living in the area.

Stealing pipes

"The project like this has cost more than Sh10 million only for us to start stealing pipes and destroying the lives of other people who are already dependent on this water. This is not good, let us make sure that we take the common sense to secure this and other projects that will come," said Jalas.

The MP also inaugurated two water distribution centres where residents will have access to clean, subsidised water.

The MP promised Highrise residents that he would be camping in the area for the next two months with a number of projects, including road construction.

He also said he would initiate projects that would benefit women and the youth.

The MP also said that the political season was over and it was time for him to deliver on his promises to the people of the area.

Ms Chao said the project has four water points and residents only have to pay Sh2 per jerrycan.

"If you have Sh10, you can buy five jerrycans of water because it's sold at Sh2 per jerrycan," said Ms Chao, reiterating the need to secure the project.

Each water point has been allocated to different groups who will be responsible for it for one year, after which it will be allocated to other groups.

In his remarks, Proudly Kenyan Chairman Paul Nguru thanked the spouse of the area MP for picking up the project from where it was left.

The event was attended by spouses of sitting MPs, including Damaris Mwago (Amos Mwago, Starehe) and Kui Kiarie (spouse of John Kiarie of Dagoretti South).