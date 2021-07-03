High Court declares Nairobi finance law unconstitutional

City Hall Nairobi

The City Hall building in Nairobi as pictured on April 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Judge Anthony Mrima declared the Act unconstitutional, null and void after allowing a petition filed by two private vehicle parking service providers, Kaps and Paytech.

The High Court has quashed the Nairobi City County Finance Act, 2018, throwing in jeopardy the revenue collected from traders and organisations based on charges set in that law.

