Governor Sakaja orders striking Nairobi doctors back to work or face the sack

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has given striking doctors in Nairobi a 12-hour ultimatum to return to work or face the sack.

The governor said it was unfortunate that county hospitals were suffering as a result of the strike over issues that should be addressed by the national government.

In a press conference on Wednesday evening, the governor said those who do not heed his call will be fired.

"I would like to appeal to our KMPDU (Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union) officials in the Nairobi branch that there are different ways of showing solidarity with the national branch that has issues with the national government without endangering or putting at risk the lives of the people of Nairobi," Mr Sakaja said.

"Those who did not report would have been seen as not interested in working with Nairobi County and we will exercise our constitutional mandate to fill those positions."

The governor said some of the key issues raised by KMPDU, including the posting of medical interns, had nothing to do with county governments.

On the issue of absorbing KMPDU members whose tenure ended with the expiry of the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), the governor urged the officials to follow due process and not protest.

The governor said the County Public Service Board was handling the matter and that some of the doctors who were left out of the recent recruitment process would be considered.

"In the original advertisement, some were left out, but we have done an addendum that has taken more than 170 in addition to those already taken."

Mr Sakaja added that he would chair another meeting with some KMPDU officials on the same issue on Thursday morning.

The governor was speaking after holding a meeting with county officials, which was also attended by Kenya Union of Clinical Officers national chairperson Peterson Wachira.

According to the governor, residents of the county have been affected by the ongoing strike and the matter needs to be addressed immediately.