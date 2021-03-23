Four guards charged with vandalising 18 Kenya Power transformers

The four suspects (right) who were on March 23, 2021 charged at the Makadara Law Courts with vandalising 18 transformers belonging to Kenya Power and stealing oil worth Sh1 million.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Four security guards have denied vandalising 18 transformers worth Sh8 million from a Kenya Power sub-station.

