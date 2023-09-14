EACC freezes accounts of City Hall employee with Sh600 million

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained orders to freeze Sh643.2 million in unexplained wealth belonging to a junior City Hall employee who earns Sh55,000 per month.

The wealth has been identified as millions of shillings in over 10 bank and M-Pesa accounts, prime land, apartments, and high-end vehicles.

EACC suspects that the officer, who was employed as a Development Control Officer, abused his position of trust to amass assets whose value is disproportionate to his known legitimate sources of income.

The EACC began the investigation in 2016, and obtained orders that allowed it to determine the value of the officer's assets and whether they were proceeds of corruption and economic crimes.

According to court records, despite earning only sh55,000 per month, the official managed to receive and transfer hundreds of millions through his and his family's bank accounts between January 2016 and October 2022.

The Commission has since completed its investigations and found that the respondents have unexplained assets amounting to Sh643,213,688.12, consisting of landed properties, motor vehicles, recovered cash and cash deposits, some of which are the subject of these proceedings and duly preserved, while others were dissipated and not available for preservation.

The Commission, in accordance with its mandate, has instituted this action for the recovery or confiscation of the sum of Sh643,213,688.12 as proceeds of corruption and for the forfeiture of the aforesaid properties acquired with the proceeds of corrupt practices.

The Commission is seeking forfeiture to the government of assets acquired through bribery at City Hall.

The suspect is co-director of a popular pub in Lang’ata, but the pub is not part of the ongoing investigation.