DPP ordered to supply evidence in Sh64m gold scam case against 3

A Nairobi court on Thursday ordered the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to supply two Kenyans and a Congolese charged in a Sh64 million fraud case with evidence before May 18 to enable them face justice.

Partick Ngare Muchina, Kelvin Mwaura Ngotho and Muke wa Mansoni Didier are charged with defrauding an Iranian businessman of Sh64 million in a gold racket.

Milimani chief magistrate Susan Shitub issued the order after the accused informed the court that they had not been supplied with copies of witnesses statements to enable them prepare their defence.

The case had been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing but it could not proceed since the prosecution had not supplied the defence team with witness statements and exhibits to be relied upon during the trial.

The three have denied charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and obtaining money by false pretences from Iranian businessman Sadegh Sadeghain Abolfazi.

According to the prosecution the three accused persons conspired to defraud Abolfazi between April 2021 and April 14, 2023, within the Kilimani area in Nairobi.

The businessman is said to have paid them millions of shillings in tranches on the promise that they would supply him with 60kgs of gold.

The accused also urged the court to compel investigating officers to return their personal items, including phones, which were taken from them during their arrest on April 17.

They were earlier released on Sh3 million bond or Sh1 million cash bail each, pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The Congolese national told the court that he was willing to abide by bail terms including surrendering his passport.