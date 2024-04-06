Doctors strike: Hundreds throng Kasarani for free Rotary medical drive

Nearly 500 residents of Kasarani Constituency showed up for a free medical camp run by the Rotary Clubs of Thika Road, Ridgeways, and Nairobi Muthaiga North, where they received various services by volunteer doctors and medical experts.

At the height of an ongoing doctors’ strike, now entering its fourth week, the demand for medical attention was big, with attendees of the medical camp predominantly seeking essential check-ups such as blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar testing, and dental examinations.

Reflecting on the impact of the medical camp, Jackson, a resident of Mwiki area in Kasarani expressed heartfelt gratitude.

“Having faced hurdles accessing medical care due to the ongoing strike, I am glad I found solace in the services provided at the camp, which now plays a critical role in addressing immediate healthcare needs,” he said.

The medical camp was in conjunction with AAR, Belarisu, AHF Program, Kenya Medical Training College trainees, with Dawa Pharmaceuticals providing 90 per cent of the drugs.

A healthcare professional monitors patient's blood pressure during a check-up at the free medical camp in Kasarani organized by 3 Rotary Clubs in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Ruth Munyi| Nation Media Group

The range of services provided was comprehensive, encompassing basic health triage, nutritional guidance for children, immunization services, HIV testing and counselling, breast and cervical cancer screenings, basic eye examinations, and even a blood donation drive.

Ministry of Health officials were also present, collecting vital health data, dispensing medications, and overseeing the camp's licensing.

Rotary District Governor-Elect Joe Kamau graced the occasion, underscoring the paramount importance of disease prevention in healthcare.

He emphasized Rotary's unwavering commitment to promoting proactive health measures, particularly in communities where regular check-ups are often overlooked.

“This initiative underscores the Rotary Clubs' steadfast dedication to serving humanity, as part of Rotary International's global network of community volunteers.