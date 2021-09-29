Child Welfare Society of Kenya gives food, books to Kibera fire victims

Kibera fire victims

Some of the victims of a fire that destroyed property in Silanga, Kibera in August who received relief food and book donations for their children from Child Welfare Society of Kenya on September 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK) has distributed foodstuffs and stationery to victims of a fire that destroyed property in Silanga, Highrise Location in Nairobi’s Lang’ata Constituency.

