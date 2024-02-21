City lawyer charged with Sh62 million fake tender deal at Defence ministry

A city lawyer was two weeks ago charged in a Sh62 million fake tender deal involving an Israeli businessman.

Mr Michael Otieno Owano is accused of deceiving the Israeli that he was in a position to get him a tender in the Ministry of Defence. He was charged alongside Mr Emmanuel Charles Osore.

The charge sheet seen by the Nation reveals that on diverse dates between August 25, 2022, and January 22, 2024, at an unknown place within the country, they conspired to commit a felony namely stealing USD 400,000 (Sh62 million) from Cohen Oshry.

“You jointly with others not before the court conspired to commit a felony namely stealing USD 400,000 (Sh62 million) from Cohen Oshry by falsely pretending that you were in a position to secure him a tender for the supply, delivery, installation, testing of a GSM offensive system to the Ministry of Defence under Request for Proposals (RFP) a fact you knew to be false,” the charge sheet revealed.

In the second account, the duo was also charged with making a false document which is contrary to section 347 (a) as read with section 349 of the penal code.

According to the charge sheet on March 19, 2023, at an unknown place within the country, Mr Osore who is the first accused worked in cohorts with others who were not present in court and made a false document termed as a Cyber Security project commitment letter which had the reference number DHQ/CYBER/785/IDM addressed to the ISKY Holdings Limited purporting it to be genuine.

They sent it to the company pretending that it had been prepared by Kenya’s Ministry of Defence a fact they knew was false.

Mr Osore was also accused of making another document namely Service Level Agreement contract number MODO0322023 and addressed it to ISKY Holdings Limited to defray them.

In the contract, the company was asked to supply, deliver, install, test and commission GSM cyber offence systems.

Mr Osore was released on a bond of Sh3 million or a payment of Sh500,000 in cash while the lawyer Mr Owano was released on a Sh2 million bond or cash bail of Sh300,000.

The two are expected in court next week when the matter which was reported by the complainant at the Capitol Hill Police Station will be mentioned.



















