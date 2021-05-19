City Hall to use Sh1.2bn to upgrade Nairobi markets, build kiosks

Gikomba market

Traders at Gikomba Market. City Hall has set aside Sh1.2 billion for putting up modern kiosks as well as upgrading the already existing markets in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

