City Hall to offer free rabies vaccines for cats and dogs

The Nairobi County Directorate of Veterinary Services is set to commence a free mass vaccination of dogs and cats against rabies.

  • The campaign, which begins today (Friday), targets to immunise about 500 dogs and cats across the capital city.
  • Most Nairobi residents with dogs fail to vaccinate their dogs because of the vaccination charges involved.

