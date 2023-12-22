City company employee denies stealing posh Range Rover car worth Sh3.2 million

A Nairobi woman has been charged with stealing a top-of-the-range sports utility vehicle (SUV) from her employer.

Ms Joy Karwithia Kaaria was charged with stealing a Range Rover Evoque worth Sh3.2 million from Revere Technologies Limited.

Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphine Alego heard that Ms Kaaria made off with the fuel guzzler which came into her possession through her employment.

Ms Kaaria denied the charge of stealing the vehicle on September 30, 2023 at Crescent Business Centre in Nairobi County.

The defence lawyer pleaded with the court to release the accused on lenient bail conditions, saying Ms Kaaria has a young child who was left alone and traumatised after her mother's arrest.

"My client was dismissed from her job in September 2023 and was never paid her dues and therefore I urge this court to be lenient in determining her bond," the lawyer pleaded.

The lawyer also informed the court that there is a pending case in the High Court regarding the ownership of the vehicle in question.

In the pending case, the complainant in the present case is the plaintiff in the other matter.

Ms Kaaria was released on bail in the sum of Sh500,000 with two sureties in like sum, or alternatively on bail in the sum of Sh100,000 with two sureties.

Ms Alego ordered that the case be listed on 16 January 2024 for pre-trial orders.

Meanwhile, Ms Alego ordered Billy Mogire Monyancha, a city trader accused of defrauding a computer shop, to appear before her on 27 December 2023 to answer to a charge of fraud.

A state prosecutor told the court that Monyancha had been summoned to appear in court to answer to a charge of fraudulently obtaining Sh251,000 from Jossnad Agencies under the guise of being able to supply them with various laptops.