Businessman in Sh100m fraud case denied release on bond

Shahdadpuri Chanihyam Choithram

Nairobi businessman Shahdadpuri Chanihyam Choithram (left) is pictured with a police officer at the Milimani Law Courts on May 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While declining to release Mr Choithram on bond, Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi accused both the prosecution and the defence of giving scanty details about him.

A city tycoon accused of defrauding a company’s heirs of their shares worth Sh100 million will remain in police custody until a pre-bail report is submitted.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa faces arrest  

  2. PRIME Nandi South residents regret stopping Sh50bn dam

  3. Why Joho risks going to jail

  4. Businessman in Sh100m fraud case denied bond

  5. City Hall blocks exhumation of woman buried by Kenyatta Hospital

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.