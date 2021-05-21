Businessman in Sh100m fraud case denied release on bond

A city tycoon accused of defrauding a company’s heirs of their shares worth Sh100 million will remain in police custody until a pre-bail report is submitted.

Mr Shahdadpuri Chanihyam Choithram is jointly charged with lawyer Philemon Morara Apiemi over the ownership of Global Apparels Kenya (EPZ) Limited, or GAK (EPZ), which was owned by the late Suresh Lakhiani and Narain Choithram.

While declining to release Mr Choithram on bond, Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi accused both the prosecution and the defence of giving scanty details about him.

“This court has not been furnished with proper information about the accused to enable it make a reasonable bail ruling,” Mr Ochoi said on Friday.

As a result, he called for a probation officer’s report giving details about the accused.

State prosecutor James Gachoka had opposed Mr Choithram’s release on bond, saying “he is an Indian national who will disappear into thin air once released on bond”.

“The accused who possesses an Indian passport will disappear in the expansive Asian continent country without trace once freed on bond,” Mr Gachoka had told the court.

While applying for his release on bond, defence lawyer Collins Ario told the court that the accused is a director of an EPZ and a consistent taxpayer.

He added that the accused has a passport which he can deposit in court as a condition for securing his freedom.

“My client has been living in Kenya for over 20 years and has employed hundreds in his company - GAK (EPZ),” Mr Ario stated.

He added that further incarceration of the accused will cause the company to make huge losses.

The accused was remanded to Capitol Hill Police Station until May 24, when the probation report will be presented.