Bus crew arrested after bhang found concealed as luggage

Detectives in Makadara have arrested three suspects for trafficking narcotic drugs.

Makadara OCPD Timon Odingo said DCI officers acting on a tip-off intercepted a bus registration number belonging to a passenger service company along Mombasa Road near Quickmart Supermarket.

The bus was heading to Mombasa from Port Victoria in Busia County.

Area DCIO Felix Kituku Kithuku told Nation that after a search was conducted, a box containing the drugs was discovered.

“The officers conducted a search in the boot of the vehicle and recovered one box containing 100 rolls of bhang with a street value of Sh150,000. The conductor and the two drivers of the bus could not account for the consignment. All the passengers too disowned the luggage,” Mr Kithuku remarked.

The two drivers namely Khalfan Njoroge Kimani aged 51 and Khamis Hassan Awadh, 38, and the conductor Christopher Kivuva, 39, were arrested.