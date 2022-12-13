Boda boda rider in Greek's murder case to spend festive season in custody

A boda boda rider linked to the killing of Greece national, Itsekilas Angelos, during a violent robbery within Kilimani area Nairobi, will spend the festive season in custody after the court ordered that he remains incarcerated for 14 days.

Peter Macharia Waithaka alias Gikuyu, who was arrested on Sunday after he was identified on CCTV footage, was on Tuesday produced before Milimani senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi over the death of Angelos.

The court was further told that Mr Waithaka is also being sought over a spate of armed robberies within the city.

State prosecutor James Machira urged the court to allow police detain the suspect for 14 days to enable them conclude investigations and also examine the call data from the suspects mobile phone.

“Thugs on wheels have been snatching mobile phones and other valuables from unsuspecting road users in broad daylight. On some occasions they shoot at the public as they escape,” the prosecution said.

Mr Machira said the investigating officer, Inspector Jacob Ndunda of Capitol Hill Police Station, requires more time to piece together all the reports received vide various OBs (occurrence books) in various police stations regarding the robberies staged by the boda boda rider.

“Inspector Ndunda requires time to present the suspects mobile phone to the Cybercrime Unit of the DCI to obtain relevant mobile phone and or mobile money services providers Safaricom Kenya Limited, Airtel Kenya Limited and Telkom Kenya Ltde,” Machira said.

The court was told that the police are seeking to establish the identities all those who were involved in the incident and to bring them to book. The court was further told that the accused has crucial information relating to the case.

Mr Waithaka was arrested in Kaloleni-Makongeni on Sunday after being tracked by police then taken to Capitol Hill for processing after being identified on CCTV footage.

Fatal robbery

“That during one of the incidences of robbery at Menelik, Ngong Road one the victims Itsekilas Angelos of passport number 0114201433 , a Greece was shot on the right side of the chest and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed,” Machira stated.

The court was told that the pistol used in the fatal robbery is yet to be recovered and the accused will assist the police in tracing it for ballistic examination. The court was also told that the accused needs to be identified by the complainants.

The court heard that last Thursday along Maalim Juma Road, a suspected thug riding a motorcycle attacked a man who seemed busy on his phone, snatching it before fleeing at top speed.

Before identifying his prey, the suspected robber made a few rounds pretending to be a boda boda rider looking for clients.

Soon after, he turned on the indicator appearing to stop and slowed down before snatching the phone and taking off.

In his ruling Mr Ochoi said the issues which police intend to probe are serious and they need ample time to carry in-depth investigations.

“I am satisfied the police need time to complete investigations. The accused will be remanded for 14 days until January 3, 2023 when further orders shall be made, ” Mr Ochoi ruled.