Bishop charged with defiling six-year-old girl in Kawangware

A city cleric was charged at Kibera law courts with defiling a six-year-old girl in Kawangware, Nairobi.

Bishop Michael Shikutsani Masinde of African Green cross apostles church is accused of defiling his neighbour’s child inside his house on March 25.

The child was in a group of other children playing outside their parents’ houses when Masinde lured her into his house after sending the other children away with money to buy sweets.

He is said to have forcefully undressed the child before allegedly defiling her.

He later gave her money to buy her silence but she was seen by other children leaving Bishop Masinde’s house in an unusual condition.

The children raised an alarm and Bishop Masinde was arrested by members of the public and handed over to the police.

The minor was taken to a city hospital where she was treated and medical documents filled out.

Bishop Masinde denied the charges before Resident Magistrate William Tulel and claimed, through a lawyer, to have been framed owing to a grudge between him and the child’s father.

He sought leniency saying he is a father of six all depending on him, adding he is not a flight risk since he leads a church as a bishop.