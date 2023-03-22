7 charged with throwing stones during Raila protests

Seven supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga who were arrested in Makongeni estate and Ruai in Nairobi while rioting were on Tuesday charged with taking part in unlawful assembly and rioting.

They include Chrispine Otieno Omondi and Komix Ochieng Otieno arrested along the Eastern By-pass in Ruai where police accused them of taking part in a riot.

Five others arrested in Makongeni along Jogoo Road were charged with taking part in an unlawful assembly contrary to Section 78 (1) as read with Section 79 of the Penal Code.

They are all accused of committing the offences on March 20 after joining Mr Odinga’s anti-government protests.

Police officers along the Eastern By-pass came across a group of youths protesting along the highway near the Funcity area where they had set tyres on fire blocking the highway.

Some of the protesters took off but Mr Omondi and Mr Otieno were arrested.

The police officers impounded two motorcycles abandoned by the protesters who took off during the incident.

The motorcycles are detained at the Ruai police station.

The five others were arrested along Jogoo Road where the police accused them of barricading the highway, harassing motorists and other members of the public going on with their varied activities.

The court heard that the five suspects arrested along Jogoo Road were throwing stones at the anti-riot police officers on standby along the road.

Police accuse the five of blocking the road and hurling stones at motorists, business people and pedestrians along the road despite police warnings to stop the violent protests.

Two of the suspects admitted that they were in demonstrations but denied throwing stones.

This prompted Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani to enter a plea of not guilty for all of them although the two had pleaded guilty.

The court released all of them on a cash bail of Sh20, 000 each.