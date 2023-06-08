65,000 applicants eye 3,200 job slots in Governor Sakaja-led administration

A total of 65,000 Kenyans have applied for 3,200 job positions announced by the Nairobi County government two months ago; highlighting the difficult times that several Kenyans are experiencing characterised by the rising cost of living.

The job positions which were announced by the County Public Service Board (CPSB) will be filled after the board completes the shortlisting process that is currently undergoing.

Even with the high number of applications, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has promised fair employment for the city residents who applied for the jobs.

“From the number of people who applied, you can tell that our youth are going through hard times. We will focus on recruiting people who stay in Nairobi. As we talk, the CPSB is completing the shortlisting process and successful applicants will be contacted,” Mr Sakaja said.

Successful applicants will be receiving a salary of between Sh13,830 to Sh65,100 depending on their job scale. They will also enjoy house and commuter allowances from the county government.

Governor Sakaja has also said the recruitment will only be for those who stay in Nairobi City.

Mr Sakaja has also announced a new recruitment exercise for 2,100 nurses and doctors who will be serving in different healthcare facilities in the county.

The recruitment of the new staff came after City Hall sent away 715 employees who worked with the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has urged Mr Sakaja to ensure that the city residents including those who used to work with NMS are given the first priority in the new recruitment exercise.