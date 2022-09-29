Three women among nominees for Governor Kang’ata’s Cabinet

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has named his Cabinet, reserving 30 percent of the positions for women and replacing the team which served in his predecessor Mwangi Wa Iria’s administration.

Dr Kang’ata named three women to head Education and Technical Training; Water, Irrigation, Environment and Natural Resources; and Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Faith Njoroge, Mary Magochi and Dr Winfred Mwangi will head the dockets, respectively, if they are approved by the county assembly.

Dr Mwangi had been picked as Dr Kang’ata’s running mate but was withdrawn at the last minute when it emerged she risked being barred by the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on the grounds that she had not resigned as prescribed by the law.

Dr Kang’ata then picked Stephen Mburu Munania, 29, to replace Dr Mwangi, 53, and won with a landslide under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Dr Mwangi, who has a PhD in land economics from the University of Nairobi, brings to Dr Kang'ata's government significant experience in real estate matters.

She resigned from the University of Nairobi, where she was a senior lecturer in the Department of Real Estate and Construction Management.

Social Services

Dr Kang’ata also rewarded his loyal aide, Mr Noah Gachucha, nominating him for Youth Affairs, Culture and Social Services.

Mr Gachanja worked for Dr Kang’ata when the latter was Senate majority whip before President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee removed him for associating with William Ruto, now President.

Prof Joseph Mwaura is the nominee for the Finance and Economic Planning docket; Pius Macharia for Roads, Housing and Infrastructure; and Kirangi Kamau for Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives.

Dr Kamondia Mbugua is proposed to head the Health docket, while Mr Kimani Mugo gets Trade, Industrialisation and Tourism.

Mr James Gatuma is the nominee for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Public Administration in the 10-member cabinet.

Contracts running

On Sunday, Dr Kang’ata lamented that some of Mr Wa Iria’s executive have contracts running until March next year.

“It was a decision to either be patient with them to conclude their contractual service or invoke the exit clauses in those contracts,” he said.

Dr Kang’ata has said he will focus on health, agribusiness and the ward fund in his tenure.

He has vowed to spend wisely and devote the savings to development.

He says he will improve revenue collection by digitising county operations, curbing corruption and seeking development partnerships.