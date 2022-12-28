Police arrest man suspected of impregnating daughters after lynching plan leaked

Police in Murang'a County on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of impregnating two of his teenage daughters, coming after a leaked plan by villagers to lynch the suspect.

The arrest was made in Gichengo village in Kandara Sub-County after members of the public threatened to take the law into their hands.

His wife was also apprehended earlier today after it emerged that she may have conspired with her husband, who was on the run until his arrest, to cover up the abuses.

The couple has four daughters.

One of the girls, 14, sat for her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams this year and is suspected to be four months pregnant.

In 2017, it is alleged that the man, a casual labourer, had impregnated his eldest daughter whose child died a week after birth.

The suspect had in 2019 faced the wrath of his neighbours after they staged a mass protest after another daughter accused him of attempted defilement.

Despite his arrest after the incidents, the man was released under unexplained circumstances and has been free until his arrest today.

A local Nyumba Kumi official told the Nation that local police got involved after they got wind of a plan by villagers to lynch the suspect.

Once officers were notified of the scheme, they moved in and arrested his wife and took the daughter to hospital for a clinical exam.

Earlier, Kandara police boss Michael Mwaura said investigations into the latest instance of abuse are still in the early stage since there are medical tests to be conducted on the girl.

"We are applying all diligence in unravelling it in the interest of justice," he said.

His wife was later released while the suspect will be charged in court tomorrow.