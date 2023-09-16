Murang'a woman dies in gas explosion inside her shop

A shopkeeper selling cooking gas and petrol in Murang'a County died on Friday evening when the shop was engulfed in fire following an explosion.

The 5pm incident occurred at Mugeka shopping centre in Kiharu constituency and firefighters arrived long after the woman had succumbed.

Residents complained that firefighters arrived without water and had to be helped by a private road contractor and villagers who donated water in buckets.

The shop in which shopkeeper Joyce Mureithi perished following a gas explosion on September 15, 2023 at Mugeka shopping centre in Murang'a County. Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group

According to Kahuro Sub-county police boss Catherine Ringera, the cause of fire is yet to be established.

"What is known so far is that the deceased, Joyce Mureithi, was stocking highly flammable products under one roof. She was selling petroleum products as well as Liquefied Petroleum Gas packed in cylinders. When fire broke out, she stood zero chance of surviving," she said.

Bodaboda operator Joseph Kiereini said, "I had fuelled at her place where she measured for me a litre of petrol at Sh210...I was about 50 metres away when I heard a loud explosion".

Mr Kiereini says he looked back and saw the woman rushing back into the shop before it erupted into a fireball. More loud explosions followed as the shop was engulfed in a cloud of smoke.

Ms Jecinta Mugure, a neighbour, said, "The first explosion happened when the shopkeeper was outside but she rushed inside only to be engulfed by the fire".

She added, "Had she not rushed into the shop, she might have survived the tragedy.”

Ms Ringera, the area police boss, said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has taken over investigations to establish the cause of the fire.

Area MCA Gathee wa Njeri sent his condolences and said, "I sincerely regret this fire tragedy that has claimed one of my supporters and a productive daughter of this county. We tried our best to salvage the situation but it was too late."

Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu said area security officers should ensure safety measures are adhered to in all business enterprises, especially those that deal in dangerous merchandise.

"It is a sad day in Murang'a...but come to think of it...what were cooking gas cylinders and petrol doing in a shop that had no back escape? The shopkeeper was literally caught in a kiln...a furnace. We ought to be serious with regulatory issue," he said.

The senator said he expects the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) enforcement officers and the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) to inspect all fuel and gas dispensers in the county to avert such incidents.