Muranga feted at devolution awards for flagship programmes

Murang'a County was on Thursday, August 17, recognised at the Devolution Awards for service delivery through the implementation of its flagship programmes.

Murang'a was the runner-up in the Kifaru category, the highest award given to a county.

The only other county to be celebrated was Vihiga County, which came second in the Simba category.

Jedida Wanyeki was the overall winner in the Kifaru category while former COG boss Isaac Ruto won the Simba category.

According to a communiqué from the Council of Governors, Murang'a was awarded for service delivery, particularly in its flagship programmes.

These include Kang'atacare, a universal health programme targeting the vulnerable, Uji Programme for 42,000 ECDE learners, subsidy to mango and dairy farmers, Smart City Programme, Maternal Health Programme, automation and community projects.

The projects have had a positive impact on the population and are well known, the CoG Awards Committee noted.

Speaker of the Senate Amason Jeffah Kingi (right) with President William Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at the opening of the Devolution Conference 2023 in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

Presenting the awards, Amref chief executive officer Gitahi Githinji commended the counties for improving the living standards of their residents.

The CoG commended the county for disseminating information and ensuring that residents are aware of the services offered and where they are provided.

" I would like to thank the people of Murang'a, the staff and all the partners we work with for your support in making Murang'a prosperous," said Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata after the awards.

Kangatacare benefits 20,000 households and is expected to reach 30,000 households. Beneficiaries receive free healthcare at Kenyan facilities and can access up to Sh500,000 for treatment abroad, in addition to Sh500,000 for last-mile costs. Pregnant women also receive a stipend at 7 months and at delivery to encourage them to deliver in hospitals and access antenatal care.

More than 20,000 benefit from guaranteed minimum returns, with milk farmers receiving Sh3.50 per litre above what they are paid by processors. Mango farmers receive a subsidy of Sh7 per kilo of mango, plus the Sh16 paid by mango processors.