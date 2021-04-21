Murang’a farmers up in arms over Kerra’s acquisition of private land

Maragua Murang'a

One of the farmers Kamuiru village in Maragua, Murang'a Country who has been affected by unlawful acquisition of land for a road project. residents have accused the national government of evicting them from their farms without following due process.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

A row is brewing in Murang’a County after aggrieved residents decried the unlawful acquisition of their land for a road project.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Murang’a farmers oppose Kerra’s acquisition of private land

  2. Man arrested with fake cigarettes worth Sh2million 

  3. Governors decry shortage of Covid testing kits

  4. Kilifi headteacher asks CS Magoha to fulfil pledge on infrastructure 

  5. Elections leave NCCK Isiolo branch divided

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.