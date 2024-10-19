Murang'a police station raid: Three suspects arrested

Police in Murang'a have arrested three suspects, including a woman, for allegedly raiding a police station, taking with them a suspect before lynching him.

The three are accused of raiding Gachocho police patrol base on July 10, 2024, where they allegedly broke into the cells, pulled out Mr Stephen Maina, 48, and killed him outside the report office.

Maina had been arrested hours before the lynching for allegedly killing his elder brother Joseph Kibugu 45, the previous night.

He allegedly committed the murder with his younger brother, Mr Benjamin Mwangi, 39. Mr Mwangi is still on the run as police continue to hunt for him.

Maina's arrest caused an uproar in Gachocho village, where mobs stormed the police station, baying for his blood.

According to Kigumo Sub-County Police Commander, Kiprono Tanui, in addition to the murder, the attackers destroyed two police patrol vehicles, stoned a government building and attacked officers on duty with stones.

"After stoning my officers who ran into the bush to save their lives, the raiders broke into a police station, broke down the doors, abducted a suspect, murdered him and defecated on him before leaving," Mr Tanui said.

"I can honestly say that my officers tried hard to keep the situation normal and manageable but they were overpowered... I asked them to refrain from using their firearms as I ordered a reinforcement team to be sent. Since then, investigations have continued culminating in the arrest of the three while 10 others are still being sought," he added.

He said police has established the 10 wanted suspected relocated to Nairobi to escape arrest.

"We want tell the people of Murang'a and the country at large is that there is no crime that is committed by a mob... crime is individual culpability. We have the 13 suspects who our investigations have every reason to believe were active in planning and executing the raid that resulted in civilians overthrowing order in a police station and committing the crime of murder inside the said police station," Mr Tanui said.

"There a woman who we believe was one of the key planners of the raid. We have reasonable grounds to believe that she may have financed the purchase of the offensive crude weapons used to raid the police station," he added.

Mr Jamleck Nduati, 74, who is the patriarch of the family that suffered the two murders in one day on Saturday October 19, 2024, told Nation.Africa that he is confused as to what to make of the ongoing crackdown.

"My family suffered two murders and the only remaining son is in hiding as the police continue to hunt him down. If he is arrested and convicted, my home will be in a dilemma of succession. I don't know if I am happy that those suspected of murdering my son are being arrested... the one who is suspected of murdering my other son is also my son... see my dilemma,” Mr Nduati said.

His wife, Rosalinda Wanjiru, 70, said: "I leave everything to God... let us not see the government and the arrests but let us see the hand of God."

Ms Wanjiru said she has come to terms with the death of her sons and the fate of the other one who is in hiding.

"I told my husband that at our age we should leave our peace of mind to God. We should stop worrying about things we cannot control. Our only three sons disagreed and fought... one died, the other was lynched and the other is on the run... what can we do but pray?" she posed.

Mr Kibugu's wife, Esther Wambui, said those arrested had nothing to do with the justice she was seeking.

"The men who killed my husband are known and they are my brothers-in-law. One is dead and the other is on the run. My interest is in the arrest of the suspect who is on the run," she said.

Mr Maina's widow, Mary Wangari, said: 'The killing of my husband at the hands of police officers really traumatised me. I will never understand what people call security.