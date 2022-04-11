Murang'a arson attack suspect detained for 21 days

A key suspect in the Sunday morning arson attack that left six family members dead in Kandara constituency has been detained for 21 days.

Kandara Senior Resident Magistrate Eric Mutunga allowed Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers to hold Ms Alice Nyambura as they complete their investigations.

The court directed DCI homicide officers to produce the suspect in court on May 3 for further directions.

In the arson attack, Ms Mary Wangui Njoroge (60), her three children — Cecilia Gathoni (30), Lucy Mumbi (18) and Margaret Wanja (15) — and her two grandchildren, Jackline Wambui (7) and Alvin Kiarie (3), were killed after their house was torched as they slept.

Collected specimens

The 1am fire in Nguthuru village, Kandara sub-county, also destroyed all household items.

Murang’a County Police Commander Ali Nuno said the suspect, who is a sister of Ms Njoroge, had been living with her before she relocated a day after the fire incident.

The suspect will be held at the Kabati Police Station. The police told the court that they had collected specimens from the scene that will be subjected to forensic analysis.

"We also need more time to establish the materials used to start the fire, the motive and actual culprit(s). We are liaising with mobile telephone service providers to help us with active phone signals present in that compound during the raid," the DCI said in a sworn affidavit.

Limit rescue efforts

A preliminary police report indicates that the gates and the front and back doors of the house had been locked from outside, suggesting that the attacker(s) wanted to limit rescue efforts.

Detectives have classified the deaths as probably premeditated and malice-driven with the express agenda of executing homicide.

Area MP Alice Wahome demanded justice for the family.

Senator Irungu Kang'ata, who visited the area, said local leaders will unite to ensure justice prevails and the burden of grieving and burying the six is lessened.

Kandara sub-county police boss Michael Mwaura urged members of the public to make official reports to police stations once they are threatened.