Christmas gangs robbing money, alcohol and meat erupt in Murang'a

Livestock theft and robberies are on the rise in Murang’a County as Christmas festivity nears.

Suspected gangs are reported to be terrorising residents in search of money, alcohol and meat.

On Saturday, a gang of about 10 youths raided Edmax Coffee Farm in Gatanga Sub-County and stole coffee worth Sh557,840 and a refractometer machine worth Sh2,500. The coffee was packed in 49 bags each weighing 40 kilogrammes.

Police recovered 30 bags hidden 200 metres from the coffee farm hence putting credence to the theory that the theft was executed by a local gang that had no means of transport to ferry the loot away from the scene.

"This is the work of a local gang that is known for bragging that its members will not die out of hunger as the rich suffer sulphur burps owing to overfeeding. The gang has vowed to participate in December festivities' merry without any savings," said a resident of Kirwara village.

Since December set in, cases of robberies and attacks have gone up in various parts of the county, with the police being accused of negligence.

According to the area Livestock Breeders Union (MLBU) chairman Jeremiah Kagwi, the gangs composed of young boys and girls are stealing calves, goats, sheep, rabbits and hens.

"It is like every village has formed its gang that is executing these thefts and the intention is not a money-making venture. They are proceeding to slaughter them in bushes and making merry," he told Nation.Africa on Tuesday.

Mr Kagwi said that stock thefts have surged since December started and the cases are expected to rise as Christmas and New Year approaches.

"It is like the gangs come together to steal stocks to celebrate arrival of December month. Then hit again to cause fear on Jamhuri Day. The gangs also strike to get meat for Christmas, Boxing and New Year holidays. We want police to note that pattern," he said.

Gang feasting

On December 10, police in Maragua raided a chang'aa den in Gikindu village at 9 am and found a gang feasting on a stolen goat.

"A member of security team chanced on the feast and called in reinforcement. Three male suspects were arrested and escorted to Maragua police station. They had stolen the goat from the neighbourhood," reads the incident's police signal prepared by the station.

The goat was valued at Sh10,000.

"We only recovered parts of it's cooked meat and the skin," police said.

Murang’a County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said the security agencies have classified the rising livestock thefts as "very serious".

He said several suspects have since been arrested and all field agents have been mobilised to address the challenge on livestock breeders.

Other high-risk sectors put on high vigilance are alcohol wholesalers and retailers, wheat and maize flour outlets as well as cooking oil dealers--all associated with goods commonly used in festive season.

Mr Ngumo said: "We have taken note and we will do the necessary. While we urge our people to exercise due diligence about safety of their lives and property, we also urge our security officers to partner with the society to gather intelligence about these miscreants".