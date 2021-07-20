Base Titanium mine
File | Nation Media Group

Mombasa

Prime

Why Mombasa County will refund Base Titanium millions 

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui  &  Philip Muyanga

What you need to know:

  • Apex court declares actions of the Mombasa County government to charge the cess null and void.
  • Five-judge bench says county government's power to impose charges and levies does not go unchecked.

The Mombasa County government is staring at a huge dip in revenue after the Supreme Court nullified a decision to impose tax on Base Titanium’s trucks transporting minerals from Kwale County to the Mombasa port.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Big win for Maasai girls as notorious cutters become anti-FGM czars

  2. PRIME Bomet oxygen plant set up before Covid-19 now South Rift’s saviour

  3. Supreme Court affirms quashing of Funzi Island land allocation to politician

  4. PRIME Pain, anguish as families struggle to find fate of loved ones

  5. Three houses razed in revenge attack in Homa Bay

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.