Uhuru meets Raila in Mombasa as he enjoys Coastal weekend

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta toured Mombasa City over the weekend.

It was not clear when he jetted into the port city and whether the tour was work or holiday related.

“It was a great honor hosting the fourth President of Kenya,” the Moorings Restaurant located in Mtwapa wrote on their social media pages alongside photos of Mr Kenyatta.

In the pictures, Mr Kenyatta is seen dressed in a white polo shirt and beach shorts.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta with Moorings Restaurant staff.

"Indeed, the former president was here with his family on Saturday. for a private lunch where they savoured select seafood items from our diverse menu, the restaurant's manager Francis Wekesa told Nation.Africa on Monday.

According to sources, Mr Kenyatta also met with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga who celebrated his birthday at the Coast.

Mr Odinga was in Mombasa since last Thursday and met with Mombasa ODM delegates.

On Sunday, he attended a church service at the ACK Memorial Cathedral.

Mr Odinga said he had met Mr Kenyatta.

He also denied reports that the former head of state would resign from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition as its council chairman.

“I was with him (Kenyatta) just yesterday and we even talked this morning. He has not given any impression that he is going to resign from Azimio,” said Mr Odinga on Sunday while addressing the press in Mombasa.

Last October, Mr Kenyatta was at the world’s famous Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

At the same time, he made a surprise visit to Zebu Lounge on the outskirts of Narok Town