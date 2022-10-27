Truckers demand more security as they resume work on Northern Corridor

Transporters have threatened to down their tools if the government does take action against a contractor suspected of assaulting a Mombasa-based driver.

The incident was the latest in a series of reported attacks on truck operators on the Mombasa-Malaba highway.

Kenya Long Distance Drivers and Conductors Association chairman Roman Waema said attacks on truck crews have spiked this year and they want to be assured of their security or they would suspend their services.

“We are shocked by [the] attack on Mr Charles Ngetich during the day by a contractor. He is in hospital in critical condition. We want the government to take action since the person is known,” Mr Waema said.

Police from the Kikuyu Police Station said Mr Ngetich was assaulted by five people and suffered injuries in his head and shoulder. He was admitted to PCEA Kikuyu Hospital.

Mr Waema said his association was working with police to ensure the attacker, who was identified by locals, was arrested and charged.

“We might be forced to down our tools if action is not taken. We have lost nine drivers this year while a number have been injured, but we haven’t seen much effort from our police to ensure such cases are addressed,” he said.

He added: “Previous cases have been hard to address since we have never known the suspects, but in the latest one, we have evidence of those behind the attack that is why we want the government and Northern Corridor police to take action.”

There have been several attacks on drivers, with some resulting in deaths, including that of Gabriel Chengo that happened late last month.

Other deaths reported this year include that of Geoffrey Mwangemi, whose truck was diverted on July 17 and he was found murdered in the Kilibasi area.

Mohamed Mohamed, of Awale Transporters, was killed and his truck left in Maungu on July 7, while Francis Opondo was killed on August 28.

Police records also show Absirizack Abdullahi, who also worked for Awale Transporters, was killed on March 2.

Insecurity undermines trade in the region, while criminal acts such as siphoning fuel from trucks pose danger to humans because the vehicles can explode if the fuel catches fire.