Tough times dampen spirit as Muslims mark Ramadhan

Muslims in Kenya started observing the holy month of Ramadhan last weekend after a new moon was sighted.

Ramadhan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is considered the holiest.

The holy season lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar cycle. According to the Koran, Muslims are required to start the fast only after seeing the new moon.

Traders in Mombasa have decried slow business as locals ushered in the holy month.

They attributed this to tough economic times.

“When Ramadhan season approaches, my shop is crowded with people buying foodstuffs. This year, I have not been able to fully stock. I am afraid that there will be no buyers and the foodstuffs might end up expiring in the shop,” says Rashid Musa, a trader in the Majengo area.

In Mackinnon Market, the situation was the same.

By this time of the year, there is supposed to be a hive of activity as shoppers jostle to find items including new clothes and foodstuffs.

Ms Anab Khalifa told Nation.Africa that previously she would go home with around Sh20,000 a day due to the high number of customers she was getting.

Salim Khalid, a trader selling dates at KFA Stage in Mwembe Tayari area, Mombasa. Traders have decried slow business as locals ushered in the holy month of Ramadhan. Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

Some people who flocked to supermarkets for shopping have decried a low supply of milk.

One of them was Asha Abdalla of Mombasa.

“When I do my Ramadhan shopping, I prefer buying in bulk. In the case of milk, I buy in cartons to avoid frequent visits to supermarkets in between the month. However, we are now forced to buy six packets of milk per person and not more. This is blamed on a supply shortage,” she said.

In Northeastern Kenya, believers have urged the government to chip in and establish an emergency relief food programme.

“We are facing a drought problem. I am not sure how we will survive the Ramadhan season without food. Our leaders are busy campaigning selling their interests when we have no water to quench our thirst,” said Musa Hassan.

Ishaq Kassim, another resident, said he depends on his livestock for survival but the drought has affected them too as camels, goats and sheep are dying.

However, Muslims have a reason to smile after the government eased Covid-19 restrictions that included keeping social distance and avoiding large public gatherings.

In the last two years, they had to perform holy prayers in their homes with only a few allowed inside mosques.

Mosques were among the public places that were ordered to close. Normally, the Muslim faithful go to mosques to pray together during the holy month as a symbol of unity in the religion.

The Supreme Council of Kenyan Muslims (Supkem) national chairman Hassan ole Naado has urged the faithful to consider wearing face masks and sanitising their hands when they go to mosques.