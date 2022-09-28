Three drown as boat capsizes in Indian Ocean

Three people headed for a burial drowned on Tuesday after their canoe capsized in the Indian Ocean.

According to the chairman of the Mombasa's Mwadungo Beach Management Unit chairperson Hassan Hamisi, a family of five from Tsunza were traveling in the vessel for a kin’s burial in Dongo Kundu when the accident occurred.

However, two occupants were rescued while the rest died.

“One body of a child resurfaced and was retrieved and moved to Port Reitz hospital mortuary,” Mr Hamisi said.

Another body of a woman was retrieved on Wednesday morning.

A police report seen by Nation.africa stated a multi-agency team led by divers from the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) and members of the public was searching for the remaining body.







