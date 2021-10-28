Shahbal pours cold water on Nassir's dream team

Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal

Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal who has stepped up his appeal to Governor Hassan Joho for endorsement of his gubernatorial candidature in 2022 elections.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Valentine Obara

What you need to know:

  • ODM legislators in Mombasa vowed to support ‘one of their own’ for governorship.
  • In a meeting with Old Town residents during the weekend, Mr Shahbal asserted to prove wrong his opponents.

Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal has dismissed efforts by a section of ODM politicians in the county to gang up against his gubernatorial aspirations in the coming General Elections.

