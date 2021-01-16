Sh1.9bn floating bridge ‘too far’ for Mombasa residents

Susan Anyango has not used the newly-completed Likoni floating bridge since it was early this month.

Despite the increasing number of people using the bridge, Ms Anyango says she has never thought of doing so.

Construction of the bridge cost Sh1.9 billion.

“I live in Ujamaa. It will cost me Sh50 if I use a boda boda from there to the bridge. I will need another Sh50 after crossing to connect to my work place. Using the ferry is cheaper,” she said.

The floating bridge is the first of its kind on the continent.

Mr Fred Musa, a resident of Majengo Mapya, walks from home to Likoni channel where he boards the ferry.

“The ferry is convenient. The bridge is very long and open. Users are not protected from the sun or rain,” he said.

The bridge would not have come at a better time for the residents of Bofu as it is in their ward.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) says the number of daily users has increased from 4,000 in the first week to more than 65,000.

“The bridge is a relief to pedestrians crossing from the island to Likoni and vice versa,” KeNHA said in a statement.

It added that the numbers would grow with increased awareness.

According to KeNHA, the number of users will improve once two bus parks being built on both sides are completed.

The terminus on the Liwatoni side is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

