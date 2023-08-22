Kilifi school sued over bedbug infestation in student dorms

A guardian has sued the principal and Board of Management at Kombeni Girls Secondary School in Kilifi County over an infestation of bedbugs in students’ dormitories.

Ms FA says she is the aunt of a Form Three student, who is among the girls seriously affected by the bedbugs menace at the school. In her petition filed at the High Court in Mombasa, Ms FA says the student has on several occasions been treated for skin diseases linked to bedbug bites, which has also affected her self-esteem.

The petitioner says she is instituting the case on behalf of her child and all the other students. She adds that the infestation signifies poor sanitation, denying students their right to a clean and healthy environment.

“The situation at the school can be described as dirty and inhabitable,” Ms FA says in the petition, adding that the bedbugs have not only affected the students physically but the visible bite marks have caused great discomfort and embarrassment whenever they interact with students from other schools.

Ms FA is seeking a declaration that the respondents’ inaction, neglect and failure to maintain cleanliness in the school dormitories has denied the students their constitutional right to a clean environment.

She also wants a declaration issued that the school's failure to address and resolve the bedbugs problem threatens the students’ right to education.

She also wants an order issued compelling the respondents to contract the services of a competent fumigation company to help get rid of the bedbugs.

Ms FA also wants a declaration that students of Kombeni girls school are entitled to the highest standard of health guaranteed by the constitution.

“The petition also recognises that children have legitimate expectations to be protected and taken good care of by those mandated by law to do so for their development and survival as well as enjoyment of their rights,” she says.