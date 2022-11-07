Puzzle of human skeleton found in Mombasa's Kisauni area

A farmer in Kiembeni, Mombasa County, was startled when he stumbled on a human skeleton on his farm last week.

Police said in a report that Madzungu Saha Festus was walking around his farm in Kashani, Kisauni constituency, when he came across the human remains and informed authorities.

The bones were picked up by police and taken to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CPGH) mortuary.

A source at the hospital told Nation.Africa on Monday that DNA testing had not been conducted to ascertain the identity of the remains.

On Monday, Kisauni MP Rashid Bedzimba and area Deputy County Commissioner Jamleck Mbugua decried insecurity in the constituency.

They also condemned the killing of a man on Sunday.

"I am saddened by the incident that occurred since we have had peace before and after the elections. We condemn the act and urge residents to be calm because we have agreed to work together for the good of our community," Mr Bedzimba said.

Mr Mbugua asked residents to report suspects, saying recording statements is not enough to get the young men involved in gangs prosecuted.

Separately, detectives in Kilifi County are investigating an incident where a 15-year-old girl was defiled.

The child was heading home from the Marereni shopping centre, where she works at an eatery, and was stopped by a person known to her.

The man told the minor to accompany him to a police station but he instead took her to Penny Guest House, where it is suspected he defiled her.

"The victim was taken to Gongoni Sub-County Hospital, where she was treated and discharged,” a police report stated.